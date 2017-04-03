Uganda: How Sex, Bribery Led to Minis...

Uganda: How Sex, Bribery Led to Minister's Arrest

With Shs 50,000 notes strewn all over the table in front of him, the minister of state for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, sat ashen-faced, unsure of what to do, as detectives gathered evidence to build a bribery case against him. It didn't help matters for the clearly shaken minister that a group of journalists flashing television and still photo cameras were mobbing him at the Serena Kampala hotel.

