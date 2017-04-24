Uganda: Govt to Look Into NGOs Distri...

Uganda: Govt to Look Into NGOs Distributing Sanitary Pads - Janet Museveni

Government is concerned and will "look into" NGOs spearheading the distribution of free sanitary pads to school children without involving the ministry of Education and Sports, First Lady Janet Museveni has warned. Ms Museveni, who is also the education minister, expressed her reservations while responding to suggestions by the parliamentary committee on Education on the need to regulate distribution of the free sanitary pads.

