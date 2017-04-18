Uganda: Govt Pays Billions in Taxes for Aya, Bidco, Quality Chemicals

Just when the country is struggling to raise some stimulus packages for a limping economy, it has emerged that government is meeting the tax obligations of some companies, some of whom, from a public point of view, do not deserve any special financial relief, writes ALON MWESIGWA. The ministry of finance is on the spot for blowing public funds to settle the tax bills for corporate companies, some of them for more than a decade, The Observer has established.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.