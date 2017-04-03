Uganda: Govt Dismisses Besigye Dialogue Reports
The government has denied reports that President Museveni is planning a dialogue with former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and his Forum for Democratic Change party. This followed Dr Besigye's confirmation in Soroti District on Tuesday that it is possible for him to have a dialogue with President Museveni.
