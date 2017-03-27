Uganda: Government to Scrap Taxes On Hotels
Government is finalising arrangements to have taxes on hotels in the country either scrapped or reduced so as to enable entrepreneurs invest in the business to attract more tourists, Minister of Tourism Ephraim Kamuntu has said. "Many hotels in the country have failed to improve their services to international standards because of the tax burden on them.
