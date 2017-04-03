Uganda: Finance Ministry Officials Charged, Remanded
The two Finance ministry officials who were arrested for allegedly receiving a bribe of $333,200 from an investor during a high profile sting operation were charged with corruption on Friday. Mr John Charles Ogol, the principal finance officer and Mr Geoffrey Turyamuhika alias Tumwine, a senior economist in the Finance ministry, have been in police custody since late last month when they were allegedly caught red-handed committing the crime.
