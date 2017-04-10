Uganda: Fighting Corruption Now an Open War - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has warned that the arrest of the minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Herbert Kabafunzaki is just a taste of what is yet to come in the fight against corruption by his government. The president was addressing journalists from the ten districts of Busoga as he wrapped up his three-day community mobilization tour of Mayuge district where he also commissioned a new State Lodge and a presidential demonstration farm in Kityerela sub-county.

