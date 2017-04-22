Uganda eyes more Chinese investment: ambassador
Uganda seeks to attract more Chinese investment with "the most favorable policies," said Ugandan Ambassador to China Charles Madibo Wagidoso on Friday. "Foreign investors will enjoy tax exemption, quick investment examination process, and liberty to transfer capital in and out of Uganda," said Wagidoso attending an investment promotion conference in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.
