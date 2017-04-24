Uganda: Economy Showing Signs of Reco...

Uganda: Economy Showing Signs of Recovery - Survey

A survey of 400 private sector companies indicates that they are increasing output and production, with prospects for the economy recovering. The Stanbic Bank Uganda Purchasers Managers Index , a new monthly index, was launched in Kampala on Wednesday as a survey of business conditions in the country.

