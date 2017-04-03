Uganda: Do Your Work With Integrity, URA Tells Customs Agents
Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner Customs Dicksons Kateshumbwa has asked clearing and forwarding agents to act with integrity and business ethics in their line of duty. "We expect that when they get people's goods, they should assess the right taxes, and pay the right taxes to URA but also educate the clients because we have had many complaints from clients being misled and cheated by some of the untrained agents," Mr Kateshumbwa said.
