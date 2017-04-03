Uganda: Do Your Work With Integrity, ...

Uganda: Do Your Work With Integrity, URA Tells Customs Agents

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner Customs Dicksons Kateshumbwa has asked clearing and forwarding agents to act with integrity and business ethics in their line of duty. "We expect that when they get people's goods, they should assess the right taxes, and pay the right taxes to URA but also educate the clients because we have had many complaints from clients being misled and cheated by some of the untrained agents," Mr Kateshumbwa said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC