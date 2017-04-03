Uganda: Deal With Poverty and Unemployment in Slums

A new report titled 'Strengthening social cohesion and stability in slum populations' released in Kampala on Wednesday revealed that poverty and unemployment are the drivers of violent extremism among slum dwellers. The European Union-funded study conducted by the International Organisation for Immigration in February covered the slums of Bwaise, Kisenyi, Kabalagala and Katwe - all in Kampala.

