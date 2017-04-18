Uganda: Court Halts Media Coverage of Kaweesi Murder Investigations
Court has issued an interim order refraining journalists and media houses sued by police boss Kale Kayihura from publishing anything to do with Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder investigations. High court deputy registrar Joy Kabagye granted the application for an interim order today in the presence of the representative of the Attorney General only.
