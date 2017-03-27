Uganda: Concerns Raised After Govt Gives Telecoms User Data
Government has allowed telecoms access to confidential personal data held by National Identification and Registration Authority in order to enforce new directives on Sim card registration. This decision has, however, unsettled some officials in security circles.
