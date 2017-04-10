Uganda charges minister accused of taking bribe
KAMPALA: A Ugandan minister was charged with corruption offences on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a hotel owner to help clear him of sexual harassment accusations. Herbert Kabafunzaki, junior minister for labour, employment and industrial relations, was arrested on Saturday in the capital Kampala and has been in detention since.
