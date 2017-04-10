Uganda charges minister accused of ta...

Uganda charges minister accused of taking bribe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KAMPALA: A Ugandan minister was charged with corruption offences on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a hotel owner to help clear him of sexual harassment accusations. Herbert Kabafunzaki, junior minister for labour, employment and industrial relations, was arrested on Saturday in the capital Kampala and has been in detention since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 3 hr misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC