Uganda charges, jails academic for insulting the president

A prominent academic in Uganda was remanded to a maximum-security prison Monday after being charged with insulting the country's longtime president. Stella Nyanzi, a postdoctoral research fellow at Uganda's Makerere University, was charged with cyber harassment and offensive communication Monday.

Chicago, IL

