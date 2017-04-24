Uganda: Boda Boda Riders Protest Release of Suspected Motorcycle Thief
Boda boda riders in Mbarara Town have protested against the release of Mr Jackson Tumwebaze, one of the 20 suspects arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles. A total of 12 number plates were allegedly recovered from Mr Tumwebaze's shop on Garage Street, Mbarara Town last week when he was arrested.
