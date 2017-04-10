Uganda: Blow to Rift Valley Railways As Investor Pulls Out of 'Takeover Talks'

Uncertainty surrounding the future of the Kenya-Uganda Railway concession has claimed its first casualty, with a private equity firm pulling out of a deal to acquire the operator Rift Valley Railways from Qalaa Holdings of Egypt. The decision by Emerging Capital Partners to disown talks that had been confirmed as ongoing by, among others, the Kenyan regulator of the line got a quick response from RVR, which said it would seek answers from its shareholders on what was going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.