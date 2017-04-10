Uganda: Betting Is a Threat to Nation...

Uganda: Betting Is a Threat to National Security - Army Boss

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Uganda People's Defence Forces Commander of Land Forces, Maj Gen Peter Elwelu, has asked government to regulate the gambling industry saying betting poses a serious threat to national security. Speaking to journalists in Gulu Town recently, Gen Elwelu said there is a lot of criminality across the country because unemployed youth "rob or steal" from others in order to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC