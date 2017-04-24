Uganda: Besigye Re-Appears in Court O...

Uganda: Besigye Re-Appears in Court Over Treason Case

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye re-appears before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court this morning for the routine mention of his treason case. The State is expected to update the court and other concerned parties including Dr Besigye on how far police investigations into the treason case have gone.

Chicago, IL

