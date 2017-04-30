Uganda arrests academic who criticised president's wife

A prominent academic has been arrested for criticising the wife of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on social media, police said Saturday. Stella Nyanzi criticised Janet Museveni , the wife of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, on Facebook after the government reneged on a campaign pledge to supply free sanitary pads to schoolgirls.

