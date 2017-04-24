Uganda: Army Accused of Discriminatio...

Uganda: Army Accused of Discrimination When Appointing Top Posts

Ministry of Defence officials and senior officers from the Uganda People's Defense Forces have been put on the defensive over claims of regional imbalance and sectarianism in appointment of top technocrats and commanders. Led by Defense Minister Adolf Kasaija Mwesigye, the officials on Wednesday fended off criticism from mainly opposition members on the Parliament's Defense and Internal Affairs Committee.

