Uganda - A bright future
Peter Hood is a solicitor and Hogan Lovells consultant currently living in Kampala, Uganda who specialises in business and human rights and international arbitration. He recently gave two guest lectures to law students at Makerere University in Kampala, on his experience of practicing in these areas.
