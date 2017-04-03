Uganda: 57 Government Agencies May Mi...

Uganda: 57 Government Agencies May Miss Out On Budget Allocations

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A total of 57 government ministries, departments and agencies are set to miss out on Budget allocations, for failure to comply with gender and equity requirements for the financial year 2017/18, the Equal Opportunities Commission , has said. According to the assessment report released on Wednesday in Kampala, 22 MDAs did not achieve the minimum qualifying score on gender and equity in their ministerial policy statements for the financial year 2017/18 while 35 others are yet to be assessed due to late submission of policy statements.

Chicago, IL

