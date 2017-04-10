The cheek: Ugandan charged after call...

The cheek: Ugandan charged after calling president - buttocks'

A prominent female academic and activist was charged on Monday with cyber-harassment for calling President Yoweri Museveni a "pair of buttocks" in a Facebook post. University lecturer Dr Stella Nyanzi, 42, has raised eyebrows in the conservative country for sexually explicit social media posts in which she has frequently criticised the president and his wife.

Chicago, IL

