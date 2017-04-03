The challenge and the joy of bringing...

The challenge and the joy of bringing charity to Uganda

In the second part of our two-day series on SWOTY finalist Michaela Foster Marsh's charity Starchild, we feature her vivid, moving and uplifting diaries of her most recent trip. Michaela, an Evening Times Scotswoman of the Year finalist, set up the charity in memory of her late brother Frankie but she fears unless funding is found, it may have to close.

