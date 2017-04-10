Tanzania benchmarks Uganda on land re...

Tanzania benchmarks Uganda on land registration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The 14-member delegation jetted in on Sunday led by Emmanuel Mahinga, the project manager for the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development and Richard Shepard, the IGN Tanzania project manager. A Tanzanian delegation is in the country for a three-day visit to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to learn from Uganda's computerized land registration and its efficiency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC