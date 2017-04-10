Tanzania benchmarks Uganda on land registration
The 14-member delegation jetted in on Sunday led by Emmanuel Mahinga, the project manager for the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development and Richard Shepard, the IGN Tanzania project manager. A Tanzanian delegation is in the country for a three-day visit to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to learn from Uganda's computerized land registration and its efficiency.
