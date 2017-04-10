Religious leaders decry increasing insecurity, hunger in Uganda, call for reconciliation
At Namirembe Cathedral, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira who led the Easter service also decried the increasing insecurity in the country and called upon to emulate Jesus Christ whose death was a sign of love for all mankind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC