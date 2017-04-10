Religious leaders decry increasing in...

Religious leaders decry increasing insecurity, hunger in Uganda, call for reconciliation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

At Namirembe Cathedral, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira who led the Easter service also decried the increasing insecurity in the country and called upon to emulate Jesus Christ whose death was a sign of love for all mankind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC