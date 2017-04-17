Poverty hampering domestic air travel...

Poverty hampering domestic air travel in Uganda- CAA

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Civil Aviation Authority Director for Airports and Aviation Security, Engineer John Kagoro Tusubira, has said that while the potential for domestic air travel exists, many a Ugandan cannot afford domestic air tickets. According to Tusubira, Uganda has high domestic air travel particularly in the tourism sector but because of poverty and low demand for local air travel the operational costs are too high and beyond the reach of many citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC