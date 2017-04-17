Poverty hampering domestic air travel in Uganda- CAA
The Civil Aviation Authority Director for Airports and Aviation Security, Engineer John Kagoro Tusubira, has said that while the potential for domestic air travel exists, many a Ugandan cannot afford domestic air tickets. According to Tusubira, Uganda has high domestic air travel particularly in the tourism sector but because of poverty and low demand for local air travel the operational costs are too high and beyond the reach of many citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC