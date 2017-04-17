Poverty hampering domestic air travel in Uganda- CAA

The Civil Aviation Authority Director for Airports and Aviation Security, Engineer John Kagoro Tusubira, has said that while the potential for domestic air travel exists, many a Ugandan cannot afford domestic air tickets. According to Tusubira, Uganda has high domestic air travel particularly in the tourism sector but because of poverty and low demand for local air travel the operational costs are too high and beyond the reach of many citizens.

