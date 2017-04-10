Police arrest five suspected quack do...

Police arrest five suspected quack doctors

Last year, six suspected quack medical practitioners were arrested in Agago for allegedly operating illegally and they are still at Agago Prison. Story and pictures by Robert Okwir and Jasper Awio Five quack doctors have been arrested in a joint operation conducted on Tuesday by a team of Agago district officials, Allied Health Professional Council and Police.

