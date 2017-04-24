Pension: Trade union asks private fir...

Pension: Trade union asks private firms to raise standards

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Last week, while launching the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority client charter, Finance State minister David Bahati stated that in 2011 when government commenced reforms in the pensions sector, the idea was to disband NSSF and Public service pension schemes so as to allow new players in the sector but they have realised that these two are the only ones that have stood the test of time in the country and they should be retained to guide the reforms in the sector. Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC