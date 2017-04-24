Pension: Trade union asks private firms to raise standards
Last week, while launching the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority client charter, Finance State minister David Bahati stated that in 2011 when government commenced reforms in the pensions sector, the idea was to disband NSSF and Public service pension schemes so as to allow new players in the sector but they have realised that these two are the only ones that have stood the test of time in the country and they should be retained to guide the reforms in the sector. Kampala.
