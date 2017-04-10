Ochan heroism sends KCCA to group stage
CAF Confederation Cup: Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan saves two penalties as KCCA beat Egyptian side Al Masry to storm the group stage. Second-leg play-off result KCCA FC goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan was the hero of the day as he saved two penalties to help the Ugandan outfit past Egypt's Al Masry and into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC