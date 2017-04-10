Ochan heroism sends KCCA to group stage

CAF Confederation Cup: Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan saves two penalties as KCCA beat Egyptian side Al Masry to storm the group stage. Second-leg play-off result KCCA FC goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan was the hero of the day as he saved two penalties to help the Ugandan outfit past Egypt's Al Masry and into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

