Njeru residents lose million in Easter fire
A fire that gutted several homes in Uganda Electricity Board Village, in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, destroying property worth millions of shillings has left residents in tears. Mr Zabuloni Mukama, the area Local Council Chairman said although property was lost, nobody was injured or killed in the inferno that broke out at about 2 am on Saturday.
