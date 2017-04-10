NFA wants sh32b to restore forest cover in Uganda

PIC: Michael Mugisa, the executive director of NFA KAMPALA - The National Forest Authority wants sh32.5 billion for special activities to restore forest cover across the country. Presenting their budgetary requirements for priority activities towards sustainable management of Central Research Forest to the committee of Parliament on natural resources, NFA executive director Michael Mugisa said that the authority needs special financing to handle four critical areas to address environmental degradation.

