NFA wants sh32b to restore forest cov...

NFA wants sh32b to restore forest cover in Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

PIC: Michael Mugisa, the executive director of NFA KAMPALA - The National Forest Authority wants sh32.5 billion for special activities to restore forest cover across the country. Presenting their budgetary requirements for priority activities towards sustainable management of Central Research Forest to the committee of Parliament on natural resources, NFA executive director Michael Mugisa said that the authority needs special financing to handle four critical areas to address environmental degradation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC