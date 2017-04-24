Mr President, this is not the Uganda I would wish my grandchildren to live in
Since the NRM came to power, there have been numerous commissions of inquiry and internal departmental probes appointed by the government to investigate corruption, abuse of office and mischievous behaviour in public institutions and bodies. These reports have been widely published.
