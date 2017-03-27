MP Osoru elected president of global youth body
As the president of the youth forum, the Arua MP is tasked with ensuring that youth voices are heard in the global political and decision making fora Arua Member of Parliament, Morine Osoru, has been elected President of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the Inter Parliamentary Union . Osoru was elected on Sunday, after beating competition from Russia and Zambia.
