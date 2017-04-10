Lecturer arrested for calling Ugandan...

Lecturer arrested for calling Ugandan president a 'pair of buttocks'

Controversial Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi, has been charged with calling Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni "a pair of buttocks". On Monday she was arraigned before Buganda Road Magistrate's court after being driven there in a convoy of security cars, Uganda's Daily Monitor reported.

Chicago, IL

