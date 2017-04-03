KCCA boss' contract renewed

Musisi delivering her speech during the commissioning of a 10 class-room block constructed by Indian Women Association in Uganda at Kasubi Church of Uganda Primary School. Photos by Wilson Manishimwe President Yoweri Museveni has renewed Jenifer Musisi's contract as Kampala Capital City Authority executive director.

Chicago, IL

