Kampala businessman shot dead in armed robbery
The data released by Gen Jeje Odongo during an awareness workshop on the proposed Small Arms and Light Weapons Control Bill in Entebbe recently indicate that 503 people were killed between 2014 and 2016, while another 1,477 survived with serious gunshot wounds. The minister admitted that the government lacks the data to estimate accurately the number of illegally held guns that have been used in illegal operations.
