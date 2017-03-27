Judge advises on Small Claims Court
Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, the chairperson Small Claims Implementation Committee has encouraged Ugandans to resort to the small Claims Court as a cheapest way to settle disputes describing it as efficient and effective. "This brings hope that when eventually all magistrates courts in Uganda take on SCP, then the impact will be significant," Kiryabwire noted.
