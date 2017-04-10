Jailed Uganda critic resists forced p...

Jailed Uganda critic resists forced psychiatric exam: Lawyer

In this photo taken on Monday April 10, 2017, Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi, left, gestures in the dock at Buganda Road Court in the capital Kampala, Uganda. A Ugandan academic detained for calling the country's president "a pair of buttocks" resisted attempts to forcibly carry out psychiatric tests on her, her attorney said Thursday, April 13 describing the alleged incident as an attack on her dignity.

