Issuance of land titles along Entebbe...

Issuance of land titles along Entebbe-Expressway halted over fraud

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Deputy Inspector General of Government , Mr George Bamugemereire, has directed the Lands ministry to immediately stop issuance of titles along section of the Kampala- Entebbe expressway pending investigations into fraud and collusion by the Wakiso District bosses to reap from compensation by the Uganda National Roads Authority . Unra officials told this newspaper yesterday they have not paid out money to any claimer since then notwithstanding the claims for payment they found around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC