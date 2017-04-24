Investor blocks sale of Ssebagala pro...

Investor blocks sale of Ssebagala property over debt

An Investment funder has asked court to block attempts by loan provider Grofin Africa Fund Uganda Limited, to auction prime land in the city suburb of Kololo, owned by debt-ridden electrical dealer Meddie Ssebaggala of Ssebaggala Sons Electro Centre. On April 18, Equinox International Limited filed an application at the civil division of the High Court in Kampala, blocking the auction, until court decides on whether the electrical dealership should be dissolved.

