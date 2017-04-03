Increasing cases of antibiotic drug r...

Increasing cases of antibiotic drug resistance worries Ugandans

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The fear that common infections and minor injuries could once again kill people is becoming a global concern due to the alarming cases of bacterial resistance to antibiotics. A World Health Organisation report showed that in 2014, three in every 10 new tuberculosis cases and two in every 10 previously treated TB cases are estimated to have multidrug-resistant TB .

