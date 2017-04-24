'I was married off at 12 to a man I barely knew'
A 37-year-old Ugandan woman, living in Kabimbiri village, Mukono District, outside of Kampala, has made world record for having 38 children. According to the Daily Monitor of Uganda, the woman, identified as Mariam Nabatanzi Babirye, had her last baby via Caesarian section in December 2016, after which doctors cut her uterus from inside.
