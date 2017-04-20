Hundreds protest in Uganda capital ag...

Hundreds protest in Uganda capital against 'unfair' Chinese traders

Years of growing animosity at Chinese traders turned into a protest by hundreds in Uganda's capital yesterday against what local businesses called unfair competition, while the mayor warned against the tensions turning into xenophobic attacks. Hundreds of Ugandan traders protested in Kampala, some carrying placards urging Chinese traders to leave.

Chicago, IL

