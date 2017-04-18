Hundreds protest in Uganda capital against Chinese traders
" Hundreds of traders in Uganda's capital are protesting what they call unfair competition from Chinese investors operating retail businesses. Many shops in downtown Kampala have been shuttered by their owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC