How Trump and Putin can save Syria
As 51-year-old Bashar Hafez al-Assad leads Syria deeper into the type of violence and chaos that can only result in his nation's destruction and his own demise, a grim question occurs: Why is he doing it? How does Assad, a onetime physician trained in ophthalmology at a London hospital, justify a military response to those challenging his rule that includes attacking hospitals, dropping "barrel bombs" from helicopters over civilian neighborhoods and unleashing sarin gas on his own people? Although the mind of a dictator is difficult to fathom, part of the reason is simple: This guy and his inner circle are fighting for their lives. They have nothing to lose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC