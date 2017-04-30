How Trump and Putin can save Syria

As 51-year-old Bashar Hafez al-Assad leads Syria deeper into the type of violence and chaos that can only result in his nation's destruction and his own demise, a grim question occurs: Why is he doing it? How does Assad, a onetime physician trained in ophthalmology at a London hospital, justify a military response to those challenging his rule that includes attacking hospitals, dropping "barrel bombs" from helicopters over civilian neighborhoods and unleashing sarin gas on his own people? Although the mind of a dictator is difficult to fathom, part of the reason is simple: This guy and his inner circle are fighting for their lives. They have nothing to lose.

