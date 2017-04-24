Govt seizes 65 acres of idle land in ...

Govt seizes 65 acres of idle land in Namanve, Soroti

A truck delivers sand at one of the construction sites in the Namanve Industrial Park near Kampala, recently. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA Some of the companies listed as non-performing include Multiple Hauliers with 15 acres, Property Services Limited 10 acres, Iran Uganda Limited 6.3 acres, JN Agritech International 6 acres, Great Lakes Iron and Steel 5 acres and Experience Uganda Limited 5 acres.

