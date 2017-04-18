Government spends Shs10 billion treat...

Government spends Shs10 billion treating 140 officials

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- The government has over the past three years spent at least Shs10.08 billion on the treatment of 140 senior government officials abroad, according to Auditor General John Muwanga's report for the period ending December 2016. The VIPs' treatment abroad on the recommendation of the ministry of Health's Medical Board cost taxpayers an average of Shs72 million for every official.

