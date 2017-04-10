Government secures Shs4.5 billion to fight fall armyworm
Kampala- Government has released Shs4.5 billion to purchase pesticides to help control the fall armyworm that has reportedly spread to more than 54 districts in the country. While addressing journalists at the media centre on Monday, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said the deadly pest is hard to control and the ministry predicts serious negative impacts on the economy.
