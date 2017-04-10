Government secures Shs4.5 billion to ...

Government secures Shs4.5 billion to fight fall armyworm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- Government has released Shs4.5 billion to purchase pesticides to help control the fall armyworm that has reportedly spread to more than 54 districts in the country. While addressing journalists at the media centre on Monday, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said the deadly pest is hard to control and the ministry predicts serious negative impacts on the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 17 min misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC